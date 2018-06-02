(WHDH) — Make sure to apply sunscreen when heading outside. A new report shows skin cancer rates are on the rise in Massachusetts.

Blue Cross Blue Shield says cases of skin cancer are higher in the Bay State as compared to the national average.

The number of cases is even higher on Cape Cod, which makes it the third highest rate in the nation, according to the study.

More than eight percent of residents in the Barnstable-Yarmouth area have been diagnosed with skin cancer. This is double the national rate.

