KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHDH) — A skincare company is removing one of their products from store shelves after a 13-year-old girl reported that their face mask burned her skin.

Lauren Moore, of Missouri, recently applied Yes To’s Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask to her face, which says on the packaging that if it’s tingling, “it’s working.”

Moore told WDAF that the tingling quickly turned to burning and she soon felt like her face was on fire.

“It stung so bad I could barely open my eyes and my eyes started to water,” she said.

Moore removed the mask, which allegedly left her skin red and irritated.

The teen posted pictures of her face to Snapchat and her mom shared the incident to Facebook, resulting in several other people sharing similar stories.

Yes To released a statement Friday, saying that they decided to remove the Unicorn Paper Mask from store shelves while they investigate.

“At Yes To, the safety and satisfaction of our customers are our main concerns,” the company wrote. “We value you and apologize to anyone who was affected in this way, especially over the holiday season.”

Anyone who had an issue with this product is asked to contact the You To customer care team at customercare@yesto.com.

