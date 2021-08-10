BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston home known for its narrow structure is on the market for $1.2 million.

The house, referred to as the “Skinny House,” is located at 44 Hull St. and consists of 1,165 square feet, according to a Zillow listing.

It is situated between two brick residences and stands out with its green siding and four windows stacked on top of one another.

The home features a unique floor plan with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

It also has manicured gardens and a private roof deck with views of the harbor and city.

