BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston home known for its narrow structure has sold for more than its asking price of $1.2 million.

Zillow updated its listing for the home referred to as the “Skinny House” to show that it had sold on Thursday for $1.25 million.

The home located at 44 Hull St. consists of 1,165 square feet.

It is situated between two brick residences and stands out with its green siding and four windows stacked on top of one another.

The home features a unique floor plan with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

It also has manicured gardens and a private roof deck with views of the harbor and city.

