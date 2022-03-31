(WHDH) — Skippy is recalling nearly 162,000 pounds of peanut butter due to jars that may contain small fragments of stainless steel.

The recall includes 9,353 cases of three products with specific code dates, Hormel Foods announced Wednesday.

The following products may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment:

PRODUCT RECALLED CODE DATE SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz Best if Used By MAY0423

Best if Used By MAY0523 SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter – Club, 2/40oz Best if Used By MAY0523 SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz Best if Used By MAY0623

Best if Used By MAY0723 SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz Best if Used By MAY1023

The code date for the products is said to be located on top of the lid.

No other sizes, varieties, or other packaging configurations of Skippy brand peanut butter or peanut butter spreads are included in this recall.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been notified of the recall.

