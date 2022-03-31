(WHDH) — Skippy is recalling nearly 162,000 pounds of peanut butter due to jars that may contain small fragments of stainless steel.
The recall includes 9,353 cases of three products with specific code dates, Hormel Foods announced Wednesday.
The following products may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment:
|PRODUCT
|RECALLED CODE DATE
|SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz
|Best if Used By MAY0423
Best if Used By MAY0523
|SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter – Club, 2/40oz
|Best if Used By MAY0523
|SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz
|Best if Used By MAY0623
Best if Used By MAY0723
|SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz
|Best if Used By MAY1023
The code date for the products is said to be located on top of the lid.
No other sizes, varieties, or other packaging configurations of Skippy brand peanut butter or peanut butter spreads are included in this recall.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been notified of the recall.
