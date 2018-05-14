SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president has welcomed North Korea’s decision to dismantle its nuclear test site, calling it a start to its nuclear disarmament.

North Korea announced Saturday that it will dismantle its northeastern Punggye-ri test site between May 23 and 25 in the presence of local and international media. The dismantling would come before North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump meet for June 12 talks expected to focus on Kim’s nuclear program.

Moon said Monday that the North’s decision shows how sincere the country is about making the talks between Kim and Trump a success.

Some experts still doubt how committed Kim is to taking serious disarmament steps.

