PITTSBURGH, PA (WHDH) — A skydiving Easter Bunny made an appearance at an egg hunt outside of Pittsburgh, PA on Sunday.

The Easter Bunny jumped out of a plane and landed in a football field in time for the egg hunt.

More than 30,000 eggs were placed throughout the football field for the hunt, and more than 1,000 people participated.

