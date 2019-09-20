Skydiving plane crash lands at Pepperell Airport

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A skydiving plane attempting to land at Pepperell Airport crash-landed, veered off the runway, and came to rest in the treeline on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a plane crash at the airport at 165 Nashua Rd. around 12:40 p.m. determined the pilot and co-pilot were not injured, according to Pepperell Police Chief David Scott.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the Cessna Caravan was attempting to land following a skydiving run when its nose struck the runway, causing it to leave the pavement and comes to a rest 50 feet away.

The Federal Aviation Administration was made aware of the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

