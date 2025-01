SHERBORN, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was hurt in a sledding accident in Sherborn Sunday.

Firefighters said an adult was sledding with their family when they hit a tree, causing injuries.

First responders rigged a hoist system to lower the patient down the hill so they could be put in an ambulance.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

