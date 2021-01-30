Sleep on the job? Company offers $3,000 for ‘Sleeping Beauty’ to test out mattresses

(CNN) — What if you could get paid for sleeping? Well, guess what — you can: $3,000 to be exact.

Sleep Junkie, a mattress reviewing platform, is looking for a “Sleeping Beauty” who will get paid for snoozing.

“Our Sleeping Beauty will become our official mattress tester, providing honest advice on some of the US’s top rated mattresses,” the website states.

Although this might sound way too good to be true, it is legit. The company says it saw a need for a role like this after noting a rise in search inquiries on getting enough sleep.

“The pandemic is obviously having a big impact on people’s sleep quality,” wrote Dorothy Chambers, the company’s in-house sleep expert.

Qualifications include writing well and being “exceptionally good at sleeping,” the company says.

You will also need to sleep alone so that your night’s sleep isn’t disturbed.

If you’re selected, the company will send three mattresses over two months. You would then report back on “sleep quality, mood and the comfort of the mattress.”

Once the review period is complete, you can select your favorite to keep for free and receive $3,000 for your “time.”

If you love to sleep, this might be the easiest job ever. The application is easy, too.

