Slick conditions may be to blame after school bus slams into pedestrian in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Wet winter weather rolled through Massachusetts Tuesday leaving roads slick and driving conditions treacherous.

Boston police said these conditions may have led to a pedestrian accident on Washington Street in Roxbury that involved a school bus.

The victim suffered only minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

No students were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

 

 

