Slick conditions on I-290 leads to tractor-trailer crash in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Slick road conditions caused problems for commuters Tuesday evening.
A tractor-trailer could be seen being towed away with major front-end damage after crashing near the Worcester city line on the eastbound side of Interstate 290, according to a post on the Auburn Fire Department’s Twitter page.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
There is no word on any injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
