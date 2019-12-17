Slick conditions on I-290 leads to tractor-trailer crash in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Slick road conditions caused problems for commuters Tuesday evening.

A tractor-trailer could be seen being towed away with major front-end damage after crashing near the Worcester city line on the eastbound side of Interstate 290, according to a post on the Auburn Fire Department’s Twitter page.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

There is no word on any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

I-290 eastbound at the Auburn/Worcester line is shutdown. Avoid the area if possible. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/miwgNNuBr8 — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) December 17, 2019

