LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Slick road conditions caused problems for commuters on Tuesday morning.

A tractor-trailer could be seen being towed away with major front-end damage after crashing near exit 32 in Lexington around 3 a.m.

A second tractor-trailer was also removed from the scene.

There is no word on any injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)