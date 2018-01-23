BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - Slick roads is causing problems for morning commuters throughout Massachusetts.

The North Shore, Central Massachusetts and parts of Western Massachusetts are under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. due to freezing rain.

A dense fog advisory is also in effect for Central and Western Massachusetts until 9 a.m., with visibility being a quarter of a mile or less.

The South Shore, along with the Cape and the Islands, have been issued a wind advisory from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., with gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

These three conditions are leading to accidents in parts of the Bay State.

A two-car crash in Billerica overnight had shut down streets.

Officials said the people involved suffered minor injuries.

In Lawrence, a tractor-trailer jack knifed into a car and a tree.

The back of the car was crushed following the crash.

