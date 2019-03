Slippery road conditions from the snow and rain mix caused several accidents across the region on Sunday.

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a coating of snow caused cars to slide off the road in Duxbury, even causing one vehicle to roll over.

In Goffstown, New Hampshire, a driver lost cntrol and slid right into a plow. Crews helped free the driver from the vehicle.

As the work week starts, the weather will be drying out and warming up.