SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Inspectors in Somerville are working to respond to residents dealing with icy sidewalks.

Property owners in Somerville have six hours to clear sidewalks after snow stops falling.

They’re then expected to shovel a path down to the pavement, which becomes increasingly difficult when met with patches of ice.

Inspectors come to the scene, take pictures, analyze, and write tickets if appropriate.

Since November, Somerville has given out 894 tickets for these slick conditions.

More than a third of those tickets come from this year alone.

“It’s definitely an adventure, like a checkerboard,” said Somerville resident Ben Scurra. “You go block to block. It’s not even something you can plan out. One block will be perfectly clear and the other won’t be.”

Fines range from $100 for the first offense, to $300 for repeat offenses.

