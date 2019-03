BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The overnight snowstorm has led to several spinouts across Massachusetts.

In Bridgewater, cars could be seen sliding across Route 24 throughout the morning commute.

Plows attempted to keep up with the roadways but the quickness of the storm left streets covered in snow.

The heavy flakes also weighed down trees and power lines.

