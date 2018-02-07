Slippery travel conditions as snow gives way to sleet, freezing rain

BOSTON (WHDH) - A system packing snow made its way through Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Wednesday. In many areas, the snow has turned over to sleet and freezing rain. Slick conditions will impact travel through the night.

In Massachusetts, the snow portion of the storm wrapped up by late afternoon. Boston, the North Shore, the Merrimack Valley, Worcester and points west are expected to see freezing rain through the night. The South Shore, South Coast and Cape Cod will see heavy rain.

“Drivers should reduce speeds, give themselves extra time to reach their destinations, and provide plenty of space to snow and ice equipment on the roadways,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Other parts of the state are under a winter weather advisory. 7’s Jeremy Reiner says a quick burst of snow could come around midnight in Boston before the system moves out.

The heaviest snow fell from noon to 4 p.m. As the storm moved from west to east, the snow transitioned to freezing rain and mixed precipitation across Northeast, Central and Southeast Massachusetts.

New Hampshire, North Central, Northwest Massachusetts and points along and north of Route 2 saw the heaviest of the snow. Most areas saw 2-5 inches. North Shore, Metro Boston and Southern Massachusetts saw a coating to 2 inches of snow.

Damaging winds and coastal flooding were not a concern with the storm.

Roads are expected to freeze overnight. Morning commuters should expect slow travel.

