FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police on Saturday apprehended a slithering suspect found wandering the streets of Foxboro.

Officers found the Ball Python, who they are affectionately calling “Slither,” in the area of Bristol Lane.

If you are missing your pet snake, you are asked to call the Foxborough Police Department desk officer at 508-543-1212.

The Foxboro Animal Control officer will take care of “Slither” until its owner is located.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)