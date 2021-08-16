STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Stone Zoo is welcoming its newest, slowest addition — a baby Linne’s two-toed sloth.

The sloth was born on July 31 to parents Lunesta and Nero and appears strong and healthy, holding tight to its mother, officials said.

Linne’s two-toed sloths are naturally found in South America and spend most of their lives dangling upside-down from branches. The baby sloth was born through a program designed to help threatened or endangered species breed.

