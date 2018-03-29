‘Slow down, move over and just drive’: Police share video of trooper nearly hit by truck

(WHDH) — Authorities are asking drivers to “slow down, move over and just drive” after a Maine State Police trooper was nearly struck by the driver of a box truck who admitted to distracted driving.

Dashcam video shared by the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety shows the truck smash into the side of the cruiser seconds after the trooper got back in.

“We almost lost a Maine State Trooper to distracted driving. As you can see in this video, mere seconds saved him from being run over by the driver of a box truck who admittedly was looking at his phone,” safety officials said in a Facebook post.

The trooper was not injured.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)