Slow-moving nor’easter begins battering parts of Massachusetts

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A nor’easter expected to last through Friday has started battering parts of Massachusetts with whipping winds and heavy rain.

Light rain began moving into the Bay State on Wednesday morning, with the storm gathering intensity throughout the day.

Periods of prolonged, heavy rain and strong wind will continue throughout Thursday and Friday.

Along the south coast, the winds could be seen creating white caps in the water.

Gusts are expected to reach up to 60 mph on the Cape and the Islands, with part of Southeastern Massachusetts seeing gusts of up to 50 mph.

Heavy rain began moving into the Bay State on Thursday morning.

Residents could experience some flooding, with up to five inches of rain possible in Southeastern Massachusetts.

