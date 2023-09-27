MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Slow zones due to unsafe tracks are affecting the MBTA’s newest tracks on the Green Line Extension.

The extension to Medford opened in 2022, and inspectors have already discovered the distance between rails in some places has narrowed too much to maintain normal speeds.

“When it’s really bad, it’s really frustrating,” one T rider said.

The MBTA Dashboard shows numerous slow zones along the extension, often as slow as three mph until repairs can be made.

The Healey Administration said the extension was largely built by the previous administration, and they have discovered the problem and will fix it.

“Obviously I’m not happy about that but you know I can’t unring that bell,” Healey said.

They were installed last year. I’m glad we detected whatever the issue is and it’s our job to fix it and deal with it which we are doing now.”

7News rode the extension and saw the train quickly get up to almost 30 mph to quickly slow to 3 mph.

“I was just debating getting off and getting an Uber,” said T rider Sumnur Levenson. “It’s kinda worth the price when it’s three miles per hour.”

When approaching Medford, the T was traveling 40 mph but slowed to 3 to 4 mph before pulling into the station.

“It can get down to very slow, about like walking speed I would say,” T rider Maggie Thornton said. “I can probably run faster to the next stop and catch the same train.”

