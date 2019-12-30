Slush, snow lead to slippery roads in northwest Mass.

GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Areas north and west of I-495 are dealing with slippery conditions on the roads as an icy storm makes its way through Massachusetts.

Officials said 750 state highway crews are treating and clearing the roads west and north of Boston. Most drivers said it was best to go slow and easy.

“Everything is ice,” said Marisol Dittami. “The roads are not very good, but once you hit the highway … it’s at least better.”

Police responded to numerous spinouts on Route 2 and more snow and slush was present in western Massachusetts. Power outages were reported in Berkshire County as well.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)