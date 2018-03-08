Slushy mess leading to difficult morning commute in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is dealing with a wet and slushy mess after rain switched over to snow overnight, leading to a difficult morning commute.

Overnight, heavy snowfall and high winds have resulted in hazardous driving conditions. With several communities experiencing power outages and downed trees, the administration is urging residents to stay off roadways and to use public transportation when possible. #MAsnow — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) March 8, 2018

The T asked riders to allow for extra time Thursday morning.

They tweeted out a picture of a tree that was blocking the Green Line in Newton after it fell. They said that half of the tree had been removed as of 4:30 a.m., but it did damage an overhead wire. Officials are replacing train services with buses between the Riverside and Reservoir stations.

The MBTA planned to run on a regular service; however, they are asking commuters to be vigilant of possible delays due to the timing of the storm.

As issues arise, the MBTA and Keolis have emergency crews on standby.

Keolis crews were across the Commuter Rail network, testing and inspecting their snow-fighting equipment. They also applied salt to the stations.

Last week’s nor’easter left trains and railways damaged, but those have since been repaired.

