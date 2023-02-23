Icy conditions with plenty of sleet swept through New England early on Thursday, with a similar mix likely to hit the region again later tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 4 a.m. on Friday with more sleet and freezing rain on the docket for southern New England, with the exception of the South Coast and Cape.

The new wave of precipitation is likely to arrive following 8 p.m., after snow and sleet inundated most of New Hampshire and Massachusetts through the morning and into the afternoon in some areas.

With spots like Haverhill, Newburyport and Pepperell seeing well over five inches of snow earlier in the day, and most of Mass. seeing anywhere from one to four, cleanup efforts were in full-swing for many communities as temperatures dipped downwards.

By 4 p.m., temps across central and eastern Mass. were in the mid to low 20s, creating conditions for a significant refreeze by the early evening.

Widespread icy patches are especially likely to emerge through southern New Hampshire, northern Worcester County and the Merrimack Valley.

A new, inbound icy mix is set to start passing through the region around 8 p.m. Thursday, but be gone before 2 a.m. on Friday, when temperatures start to bounce back into the 30s before they tumble to the 20s later that day, around 7 p.m.

For more information, check out the 7WEATHER Weather Blog.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)