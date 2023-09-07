NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to Norwood Airport on Wednesday night after a small aircraft was damaged when the pilot landed short of the main runway.

Crews responding around 11 p.m. found the plane about 50 yards short of the runway with two people on board, according to the Norwood Fire Department.

Both people refused medical treatment or transport.

The plane’s propeller and wings were damaged.

The cause remains under investigation.

