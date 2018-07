WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A small boat capsized off the coast of Winthrop Wednesday, sending two people on board into the water.

Multiple units responded to the scene around 12:10 p.m. and found the two people in the water.

Both people were rescued by 12:23 p.m. with no injuries, according to the United States Coast Guard.

