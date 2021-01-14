Small business grants reach nearly 1,600 more Mass. companies

More than 4,100 Massachusetts employers have benefited from a $668 million small business recovery grant program established late late last year by Gov. Charlie Baker, who was in the North End of Boston on Thursday to highlight the program a day before the application window closes.

Baker and Mass Growth Capital Corporation CEO Larry Andrews said the latest round of $78.5 million in relief funding was going to 1,595 new businesses, and brought the total dispensed through the program to $195 million in direct support to employers to help them pay rent and meet payroll.

Eligible businesses can receive up to $75,000, or three-months of expenses.

“The program itself is going to help people get to what we call the other side of all this when we can put the virus, hopefully, in the rear-view mirror and get our economy running at top speed again,” Baker said.

The application window that opened on Dec. 31 closes at midnight on Friday, Jan. 15.

Baker, Andrews and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito urged businesses to continue to apply, and said more funding would be awarded in the coming weeks.

Restaurants, personal care businesses, retail and health care businesses were among those receiving support through the latest round of funding.

Baker was at Ristorante Saraceno, a grant recipient in the North End of Boston.

