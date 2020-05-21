Small business owners forced to fork over thousands to reopen safely with no guarantee of return

BOSTON (WHDH) - As businesses prepare to turn the lights back on, some are expressing concern about meeting and enforcing the state’s new safety guidelines.

Jessica Thornton owns Green Room Boston in Beacon Hill and she said she has already spent thousands of dollars to make sure her hair salon is up to safety standards for her employees and customers with no guarantee of a return.

“I’m limiting clients to four clients a day,” she said. “Two in the morning and two in the afternoon so that I can close between each client and disinfect the entire space.”

Small business owners just like Thornton are investing a lot of money to adjust to this new way of doing business but, they cannot be sure the clientele will be there to give them the money they need to stay afloat.

“I’m prepared for rolling closures. So, I am prepared if I get called by a contact tracer that I have to close for two week, potentially every time,” Thornton said. “That’s a really big deal.”

Some restaurant owners in the North End say that reopening at anything less than full capacity will not work for them.

Frank Mendoza, the owner of Monica’s said they will end up losing even more money under Governor Baker’s plan to reopen the state.

“If I have to open up at 25 percent capacity, I’d rather close and take my losses I cannot pay my rent at 25 percent capacity,” Mendoza said.

Thornton said she does not expect to see many clients coming through her door next week. In her opinion it will be a very slow reopening.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)