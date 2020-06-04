WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A small child was hospitalized with serious injuries after falling from a second-story window of a Worcester building on Wednesday night, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a home on Illinois Street learned that the child fell just before 10 p.m., according to Worcester police.

They were taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately released.

