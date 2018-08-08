Small dog abandoned, left in bucket in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A small dog was abandoned and left in a bucket in South Boston.

“You’re thinking, ‘how could somebody let this happen,'” said Liz Burberry, who found the dog. “Dogs have no ability to fend for themselves.”

The dog was abandoned near Burberry’s and Scott Magee’s apartment Tuesday night, left in an aluminum bucket.

“He had some kibble, which was way too big for a small dog to eat. (He was) covered in fleas, and he had mats on both of his paws that we thought were maybe tumors at one point, but they were just balls of matted fur,” Burberry said.

Magee said the dog was first noticed by two teenagers driving down a private way next to their building. The two helped bring the animal inside, giving him water while they called animal control.

“When we gave it a bowl of water inside, it immediately started lapping up the water for a long time,” Magee said.

Spokespeople with animal control say the dog, who they now call “Matt,” is an older poodle mix. They’re now investigating while they treat him for serious wounds.

“Hopefully with good care, he’ll have a few more years of really good life,” Burberry said.

Burberry and Magee say they’re hopeful Matt will recover. Now they say they want to help find a new owner who will spoil him the way he deserves.

“The biggest thing is to do whatever I can to find it a new home,” Magee said. “I know a bunch of our friends and neighbors are of the same mindset.”

