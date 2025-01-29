YORK, MAINE (WHDH) – A small earthquake was reported near York Wednesday morning, near the location of the earthquake that hit on Monday.

Wednesday’s incident registered as 2.0.

Monday’s earthquake could be felt throughout Massachusetts, even as far down as Hartford, Connecticut.

It was recorded as a 3.8 magnitude.

The U.S. Geological Survey received more than 40,000 reports of people feeling that shake.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)