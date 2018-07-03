‘Small, emaciated’ harbor seal rescued in Seabrook, NH

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - The Seacoast Science Center in New Hampshire is reminding beachgoers to stay away from seals on the beach after rescuing a small, emaciated harbor seal.

The center says its hotline was busy over the weekend with people calling in reports of both living a dead seals, according to a post on the center’s Facebook page.

“For the live seals, beachgoers kept approaching them and spooking them into the water before we could arrive,” the center wrote. “Luckily for one seal in Seabrook … the police came out to help keep people away until we arrived 20 minutes later. This small, emaciated weanling harbor seal has been bouncing around the beaches around Hampton harbor since Saturday morning, but was continuously approached and spooked. Luckily today, we were able to get to him, with the help of the PD.”

The feisty seal, which weighed only 7.1 kgs, had extremely low blood sugar and was found with small abrasions over his body, was taken to a rehabilitation center.

Beachgoers who spot a seal are asked to give them space and call 603-997-9448.

