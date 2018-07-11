Small fire at Santa’s Village Polar Theater, little damage

JEFFERSON, N.H. (AP) — The Santa’s Village theme park in New Hampshire says there was a small fire in its Polar Theater, but damage was minimal and the park is open for business.

The theme park in Jefferson posted news of the fire on Facebook. The Tuesday night fire happened upstairs in the theater and was quickly contained by the local fire department. The cause wasn’t immediately known.

The park said the theater building will be closed while it works on cleaning up from the smoke and water. The rest of the park is open.

The theater shows a 3-D animated movie called “A Tinkerdoodle Christmas.”

