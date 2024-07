BOSTON (WHDH) - A small fire in a scaffolding paused a concert at Fenway Park on Saturday night.

Country singer Kane Brown shared video of the fire on his Instagram page.

The concert was paused for about 10 minutes while stage crews worked to put out the flames.

