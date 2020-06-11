Small memorial set up in honor of beloved 1st grade teacher killed in freak tire accident

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Shock and sadness is sweeping through a Hudson elementary school after a beloved first-grade teacher was killed.

All-day long mourners drove to the Forest Avenue Elementary School in Hudson to leave behind flowers and messages for 42-year-old Erin MacKay who was the victim of a freak accident when a runaway tire struck her windshield on Route 2 in Fitchburg Wednesday.

Many in the Hudson community just found out about this today. All her students, parents and colleagues said she was a woman of incredible heart who truly cared about her work.

“The most loving teacher and so kind, and always there for the kids no matter what,” one parent said. “And she’s really gonna be missed and I feel so bad for her family.”

“I can feel my heart beating right now, because it can happen to any other family… but a teacher? Especially a teacher,” community member Flavio Henriques said.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or has any information is asked to call the state police Leominster barracks at 978-537-2188.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

