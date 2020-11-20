Small NH town named best place for skiing in North America

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (WHDH) - A small town in New Hampshire has been named the place for skiing in North America.

USA Today recently awarded the number one ski town designation to North Conway following the news outlet’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards Travel Contest.

North Conway beat out a number of well-known ski towns, including Aspen, Breckenridge, and Jackson Hole.

“To be named the number one ski town in all of North America is a huge honor and feather in our cap, especially when we see the company we’re in among ski towns across North America,” said Janice Crawford, Executive Director of the Mt Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Bethel, Maine, and Stowe, Vermont, were also ranked among the top 10 ski towns.

