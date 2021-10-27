NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A small plane at a Massachusetts airport was picked up by the nor’easter’s powerful winds on Wednesday morning and dropped in the middle of a street.

The aircraft was secured at New Bedford Airport but a violent wind gust tossed the plane into the air and over a fence some time between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., WPRI-TV reported.

Video from the scene showed damage to the plane’s nose and wings.

Michael Crane, the airport’s assistant manager, told the news outlet that the plane belongs to Bridgewater State University and weighs less than 1,000 pounds. Crane noted that it doesn’t have an engine because it had been involved in a crash.

There were no reported injuries.

The plane has since been secured to a fence.

