NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A small plane crashed at Plum Island Airport in Newbury Friday afternoon, officials said.

At around 4:55 p.m., police and fire crews responded to a report of a plane crash at the airport, the Newbury Police and Fire departments said in a statement.

Within four minutes, a police officer arrived on scene and found a single-engine airplane that had clipped a fence with its wing while landing, the statement said. The plane came to rest on its side and leaked about six gallons of fuel, authorities said.

The two onboard the airplane at the time were both uninjured, according to officials.

The occupants of the plane said they were practicing emergency landings when they came in too low, according to officials.

Fire crews were on scene and officials were looking around with flashlights in the early-evening darkness. The spilled fuel was cleaned up and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was notified of the leak, authorities said.

Plum Island Airport was closed for the night due to the incident, according to police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)