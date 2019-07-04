Small plane crashes at camp, injuring 3 aboard

MONTVILLE, Maine (AP) — A small plane crash at a camp in Maine has left the three people aboard injured.

Sgt. Nick Oettinger of the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office says none of the three had life-threatening injuries from the Wednesday evening crash. They were taken to Waldo Country General Hospital.

He identified the people as the pilot and two staff members from Hidden Valley Camp in Montville. The rural town is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Bangor.

The Federal Aviation Administration tells WCSH-TV that the Cessna 172 aircraft crashed into trees at the camp.

The camp’s owner says the camp had rented the plane and hired a private pilot to fly it.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. Federal authorities are investigating.

