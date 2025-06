BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A small airplane crashed in Beverly Thursday morning, according to the Beverly Fire Department.

The plane crashed on Sam Fonzo Drive, near Beverly Regional Airport, the department confirmed.

No additional information was immediately available.

