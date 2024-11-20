CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A small plane crashed in Concord, N.H. Wednesday morning.

SKY7-HD spotted the ultra-light plane in the grass next to what appeared to be a tarmac at Concord Municipal Airport.

It is unknown whether anyone was injured. No additional information was immediately available.

