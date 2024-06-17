METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene near the border of North Andover and Methuen Monday after a small plane crashed into the Merrimack River.

The plane took off from Lawrence Airport around 2:11 p.m. and was registered to a man from Littleton, according to FAA records.

Soon flying over the area, SKY7-HD spotted the plane lying upside down in the river. Crews could be seen working around the plane and using tools to cut into its fuselage.

Emergency crews were seen using at least two boats in the area.

A state police helicopter was also on scene.

No further information was immediately available about the cause of the crash or the condition of anyone inside the plane.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

