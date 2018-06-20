Small plane crashes into woods in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A plane from Maine crashed Wednesday afternoon in the woods near Plum Island Airport, fire officials said.

Emergency crews responding around 12:40 p.m. to a report of a crash found a small aircraft that had gone into the woods after landing at the airport.

The pilot of the single-engine AMD Alarus CH2000 exited the plane before it crashed, according to authorities. He was the only person on board and was not hurt.

The plane was registered to the Bald Eagle Flying Club in Yarmouth, Maine.

The Federal Flight Administration is investigating what caused the plane to go off the runway.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)