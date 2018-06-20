Small plane crashes into woods near Plum Island Airport in Newburyport

A small plane crashed into the woods near Plum Island Airport in Newburyport. Courtesy Colin Beatt.

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash Wednesday involving a small plane that ended up in the woods near Plum Island Airport.

The plane appears to have gone off the runway and crashed into the woods, officials said.

Preliminary reports suggest the pilot exited the cockpit safely and is uninjured, a fire spokesman said.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News online and on-air for the latest developments.

