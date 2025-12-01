CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A small plane went off the runway while landing at Chatham Airport on Sunday, fire officials said.

Crews responding to a reported rough landing around 5:20 p.m. learned that there were four people on the plane at the time it went off the runway and all were able to exit the aircraft on their own, according to the Chatham Fire Chief.

There were no additional hazards.

The official cause is under investigation, however, it appears weather may have played a factor.

