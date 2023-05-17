BOSTON (WHDH) - A small plane went off a runway at Logan Airport Wednesday, drawing an emergency response. 

SKY7-HD was over the scene Wednesday afternoon, where crews could be seen gathered around the plane. 

The plane itself, a Cape Air plane, was in a grassy area next to a runway. 

No further information was immediately available as of around 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

