WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A small plane went off a runway at Worcester Regional Airport Friday, temporarily shutting down the airport, officials said. 

Massport officials said the incident happened just after 5 p.m. involving a Cessna single engine plane that went into nearby grass as it landed. 

Officials said the plane had been moved as of around 6:50 p.m., allowing the airport to reopen. 

