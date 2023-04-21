WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A small plane went off a runway at Worcester Regional Airport Friday, temporarily shutting down the airport, officials said.

Massport officials said the incident happened just after 5 p.m. involving a Cessna single engine plane that went into nearby grass as it landed.

Officials said the plane had been moved as of around 6:50 p.m., allowing the airport to reopen.

