NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A small plane went off the runway at Plum Island Airport in Newbury Friday afternoon.

SKY7-HD spotted the aircraft in some brush next to the runway at around 5:30 p.m.

Fire crews were on scene and officials were looking around with flashlights in the early-evening darkness.

No additional information was immediately available.

