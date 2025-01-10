NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A small plane went off the runway at Plum Island Airport in Newbury Friday afternoon.

SKY7-HD spotted the aircraft in some brush next to the runway at around 5:30 p.m.

Fire crews were on scene and officials were looking around with flashlights in the early-evening darkness.

No additional information was immediately available.

